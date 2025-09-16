Body found after fire in Issaquah, one person in custody

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department (IPD) says one person is in custody after a body was found inside an apartment building following a fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire near the 300 block of Shangri-La Way Northwest before 8 a.m., where firefighters called police after finding the body at the scene, IPD says.

Issaquah Police tell KIRO 7 that one person is in custody for questioning and officials are actively investigating the incident.

Police say the fire was isolated to one unit.

This is a developing story.

