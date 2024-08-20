Body of climber who died near Granite Falls recovered

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a man who died while climbing a peak near the Granite Falls area was recovered by search and rescue personnel.

At around 9 a.m. Monday, the 36-year-old man was climbing with a friend when he fell 40 to 50 feet onto rocky ground.

After the fall, the victim’s friend gave him CPR but was unable to bring him back to life.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, as well as search and rescue volunteers, recovered the victim’s body later Monday.

It was then airlifted to Taylor’s Landing, where it was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner, who will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.

