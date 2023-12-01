Body camera footage shows Pierce County deputies chase, tase man wielding sword

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Nov. 16 after he allegedly threatened a security guard with a sword.

First responders arrived around 4:30 p.m. and tried to get the man to drop the weapon.

“The suspect was holding onto the weapon and was not obeying commands from the deputies,” PCSD spokesperson described. " He was told to drop the weapon, but he instead put down his bags still holding onto his ‘sword.’”

Body camera footage released on the department’s X account shows deputies using 40-millimeter less lethal rounds and a TASER to stop the man after he ran through several lanes of traffic and a parking lot.

He was then booked into the Pierce County Jail for felony harassment, unlawfully displaying a weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“This is another great example of how our deputies utilize all of their tools to capture an armed suspect while keeping themselves, the public, and even the sword wielder safe,” said a spokesperson.





