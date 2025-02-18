Body of 81-year-old pulled from submerged car in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body of an 81-year-old man out of his vehicle, which had been submerged in a Stanwood boat launch.

The Stanwood Police Department responded to the Hamilton Park boat launch on Feb. 17 for reports of a submerged vehicle.

Crews pulled out the vehicle and determined the man inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no indication of foul play. It’s unclear how the man ended up in the water or how long he has been there.

The incident is under investigation.

