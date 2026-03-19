Bob Dylan adds WA’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery to extended 2026 tour

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be in Washington next summer, bringing his iconic voice and world-famous catalog to Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery.

Dylan is keeping the music going, extending his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour into 2026. Originally launched in November 2021, the tour has now been stretched for a fifth consecutive year.

Dylan will perform June 6 and 7 as part of the winery’s summer concert series.

Dylan brings tour to Chateau Ste. Michelle

The shows will feature several special guests, promising a blend of folk, rock, and Americana. Tickets go on sale March 23, with an early presale for winery members starting March 20.

Chateau Ste. Michelle’s amphitheater has become a favorite summer destination for music fans, offering a mix of intimate vibes and vineyard views. And with Dylan on the bill, fans can expect some classics, some surprises, and maybe even a harmonica solo or two.

Whether you’re a lifelong Dylan devotee or just looking for a memorable summer night out, this is one concert not to miss.

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