Boating safety a concern as Memorial Day weekend approaches

Memorial Day is fast approaching and some people are itching to head out on the water.

Whether the weather cooperates is a different issue, but those conditions can also pose safety concerns.

It’s one reason why one Puget Sound captain and the King County Sheriff’s Office are sounding off on boating safety issues, reminding recreational boaters how to stay safe.

“In today’s technology, everyone’s got their cellphone and they kind of forget that communicating with us (boaters) on the radio when you need help is important, if not more important, than the cellphone,” said Adam Yates, a senior captain with TowBoatUS, based on Bainbridge Island, though Yates goes all over the Puget Sound, from Tacoma to the San Juan Islands.

He says the ubiquity of cellphones has helped communications in general, but in a rescue on open water he knows it may not be your best option.

“Cellphones don’t always work. They fall in the water, the batteries die, and when you call for help, you may not be reaching a local agency that can help,” said Yates.

Yates is urging boaters, especially new boaters, to know how to work their radio systems on board. Both Yates and the King County Sheriff’s Office stress the importance of wearing a life jacket and having personal flotation devices on board. It’s one of the cheapest ways to protect yourself on the water.

Yates says there are so many models of personal floatation devices that it’s now easier than ever to get something that suits your vessel.

“You’re starting to see a little more broader use of life jackets,” said Yates.

Yates also says the temptation to swim when it gets warm is great, but water temperatures may be too cold for swimming. That, as well as preparing for weather conditions, are two things every boater should be wary of.

Yates said that if there’s serious trouble on the water, the US Coast Guard saves your life, while his company often deals with saving your property.

When it comes to water, lifesaving has become an issue, according to King County. The Sheriff’s Office said that from 2018 to 2022, there have been 135 unintentional deaths associated with the water, with an increase in those deaths since 2020.

Not all of those deaths are linked to boats that sail the Puget Sound, but it’s possible some of them are.

There is also a danger of losing your life whenever you are out on the open water, which is another reason to focus on safety, according to Yates.

“You can really easily get suckered into that, not knowing your equipment, not knowing your safety, not knowing how the vessel works: take it for granted and go out there and get yourself into some real trouble,” said Yates.

The KCSO says that when planning a boat trip:

• Tell someone your route and where and when you are coming in and out.

• Never float a river alone — also applicable to larger bodies of water — and make sure you have a watercraft and gear that can get you to safety.

• Bring a dry bag with food, water, and warm clothes.

Despite the stats, Yates said more boaters are being safer on the waters of Puget Sound —- newer boats with safer features help — but he also believes more people are taking safety lessons seriously.

“The boating public in Puget sound is becoming more up to date…I would say it’s improving, if anything.”

©2024 Cox Media Group