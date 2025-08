EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department is working to put out a boat fire at the Everett Marina fuel dock.

The department says Marine 1 is also on the water, working to help extinguish flames.

Currently, there are no reported injuries.

No word on what started the fire.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the area to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

