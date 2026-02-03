BluWater Bistro picking up certain customers’ tabs if Seahawks win Super Bowl

SEATTLE — One Seahawks fan is putting a $20,000 bet on the Super Bowl, except if the Seahawks win, he loses the money.

Bart Evans has promised that if you were at the Bluwater Bistro during the NFC Divisional or Championship games to watch the Seahawks, your meal(s) are paid for if they win on Sunday.

“This place was rocking,” Evans said, “It was busy. Which is good. Or bad. The bookkeeper... she’s not happy.”

Evans estimated up to $20,000 in sales during those two days. Some businesses will take out insurance to cover the cost of paying out in giveaways like this.

He has done that in the past, but not this time, so he’s on the hook for it all.

“It’s just Murphy’s Law, I guess. We bought the insurance and didn’t need it, and now we probably could’ve used the insurance. I guess I can always lay down a bet at Vegas last minute.” Evans joked.

The giveaway has served a purpose—the winter months on the shores of Lake Washington are far less busy. Add in ‘dry January’ trends of cutting back on alcohol, and it’s a tough month for restaurant staff.

“It’s thrown in a couple of really epic, busy days in a slow month where the tips are great, and people are spending,” Evans said.

For customers who were there during the playoffs, Evans will compensate the value of their receipts on gift cards if the Seahawks win on Sunday.

“If we lose, we all win. That’s the way I look at it. It’s great to give back to all of our customers,” Evans said.

Bluwater Bistro has more TV’s than in the past for the playoff run. For Super Bowl Sunday, a live band will help everyone celebrate.

Evans says it’s about the memories more than giving away all the meals.

“For years, people will be like, ‘Where were you when the ‘Hawks won in ’26?’ If the name Bluwater comes out of your mouth in 2034, God bless you because that’s awesome.”

©2026 Cox Media Group