Bloodworks Northwest in urgent need of donations

Bloodworks Northwest has declared a ‘Code Red’ because of a shortage in donations. This means there is less than a one-to two-day supply of critical blood types and platelets.

Local hospitals rely on a steady blood supply for emergencies, surgeries, and lifesaving treatments. To meet the demand, Bloodworks Northwest has had to bring in blood from other parts of the country.

Over 29,700 appointment slots remain open through the end of January. It takes 1,000 donors a day to maintain the blood supply to 95% of the hospitals in Western Washington and Oregon.

Only about 3% of people donate blood. According to Bloodworks Northwest, if just 1% more stepped up, it could ease shortages and stabilize the supply.

“Every time someone rolls up their sleeve to donate at a Bloodworks center or drive, they’re giving more than a pint of blood—they’re giving hope to critically ill and injured people in the Pacific Northwest,” said Bloodworks President and CEO Curt Bailey. “That single act can save multiple lives. It could be a child fighting cancer, a parent recovering from surgery, or a neighbor injured in an accident. Right now, those lives depend on all of us giving life together.”

Right now, universal Type O blood is extremely important, especially for emergencies when the patient’s blood type is unknown. About 39% of the population has Type O Positive blood, while only 9% have Type O Negative blood.

You do not need to know your blood type to donate blood. To book an appointment, click here. Most people who are in good health, at least 18 years old, and who weigh 110 pounds or more can donate whole blood every 56 days. To learn more about eligibility, click here.

