Bloodworks Northwest issues code red alert for blood donations

Hospitals in the Pacific Northwest and around the country are in desperate need of blood donations.

Health officials are citing that severe weather across the U.S. is causing a significant drop in donations.

Health group Bloodworks Northwest is preparing to ship blood donations to areas hardest hit by strong storms.

The group has issued a Code Red after donations fell sharply, as blood centers are in most need of universal O-type blood.

Over 23,000 appointments are available through Valentine’s Day, according to Bloodworks Northwest.

For more information and to donate, visit www.bloodworksnw.org

