Blewett Pass reopens amid Labor Mountain Fire

Blewett Pass has reopened after it was closed for more than two weeks due to the Labor Mountain Fire.

The pass is back open between the junction of US Highway 97/State Route 970 and the intersection of Ingalls Creek Road, south of the US 2/US 97 Don Senn Memorial Interchange (mileposts 149-178), the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported Tuesday.

Burning 39,753 acres at 10% containment, as of Tuesday, the Labor Mountain Fire has continued to grow. It was last reported at 37,843 acres, but was only 7% contained on Monday.

Drivers should plan for delays on Blewett Pass

Although the pass is open, drivers should plan for delays and longer-than-normal travel time, WSDOT stated.

There will be a reduced speed zone between Upper Tronson Creek Road and Ingalls Creek Road (mileposts 178-165).

Fire teams will continue to use the shoulders and pull-outs for equipment and operations.

“For the safety of the public and first responders, drivers should never attempt to pass or turn off the road when following a pilot car,” WSDOT wrote in its news release.

Many campgrounds and trailheads are still closed due to the fire, with a list on the U.S. Forest Service’s website.

WSDOT noted the pass could close again on short notice.

To stay updated, drivers can reference WSDOT’s real-time travel map.

