Blaine man allegedly shoots neighbor for throwing rocks

BLAINE, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine police arrested a man after he allegedly shot his neighbor for throwing rocks at his house in Blaine.

Law enforcement says they arrived at a residential area off of California Trial Road after hearing reports of the shooting around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police then arrested a 76-year-old man and found his alleged victim lying face down in his driveway,

The victim then died.

WCSO detectives believe that the shooter had threatened to kill the victim because he was throwing rocks at his house while making loud noises.

Another neighbor was the one who reported the incident.

According to police, when asked if he had shot his neighbor the 76-year-old man said, “Yeah,” adding he “deserved to be dead.”

The suspected shooter was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

