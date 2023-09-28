‘Black sludge’ from fungus, bacteria in fuel to blame for Walla Walla ferry running aground

A new report released by Washington State Ferries revealed that bacteria and fungus in fuel were to blame for the Walla Walla ferry running aground in April.

Nearly 600 passengers and 15 crew members were left stranded on April 16, 2023, when the vessel lost power and all of its steering. The ferry had 596 passengers and 15 crew members on board. No one was hurt.

A subsequent investigation found that a “black watery sludge” clogged a fuel filter in the boat’s diesel generator.

“The water contamination in the day tanks provided the oil/water interface which, in turn, resulted in gross bacterial and fungal growth to the extent that the fuel filtration system was overwhelmed, and the ships service diesel and vital generator engines could not function,” the report reads, in part.

This backup of bacteria and fungus was reportedly caused by fresh water contamination.

The Walla Walla ferry was recently taken out of service for repairs after crews found damage to one of its propellers. This is thought to be unrelated to the issues that made it run aground.

