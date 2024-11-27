Black-colored plastic products may contain toxic chemicals, harm your health

A warning from experts this Thanksgiving: throw your black-colored plastic kitchen utensils and cookware out.

A new study has identified flame retardants, which are commonly used in electronic devices, in many household basics where they shouldn’t be. These materials can be toxic to your health and can lead to serious health issues.

The study theorizes the materials end up in new, black-colored plastic materials after electronic devices are recycled.

“They’re associated with cancer, endocrine disruption, neurological effects, and reproductive and developmental harm, yet they’re still allowed to be used in electronics in most states,” said Seattle-based study author Megan Liu.

Flame retardants were discovered in black-colored plastic utensils, like spatulas, and takeout boxes, as well as in children’s toys.

In some cases, researchers discovered banned chemicals that had been phased out in the United States on new household items.

“It’s so scary to think that chemicals that have been banned are still perpetuating throughout the environment,” Liu said.

While some states, including Washington, have passed stricter regulations on flame retardants, Liu said broader regulations will be necessary to keep household items safe.

“Unfortunately, there’s no good solution to this issue,” she said. “We can’t have a good solution until these harmful chemicals are actually restricted, because as long as they’re allowed to be used, then we’re seeing this issue like the one that we studied.”

You can read the full study here.

©2024 Cox Media Group