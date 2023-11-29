Local

‘A bit like cloud city from Star Wars’: Freezing fog returns to Western Washington

By Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff
Freezing fog in Seattle

Freezing fog in Seattle (National Weather Service)

By Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Freezing fog has returned to Western Washington Wednesday, with drivers being warned to plan for low visibility and slick spots on roads.

Fog will be most dense in the South Seattle area with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And if you do see fog, assume the roads will be icy.

This fog will lift late in the morning into the afternoon, but high clouds will increase later on in the day. It should be party to mostly cloudy with cool daytime highs in the low to mid-40s.

If you’re driving, be sure to slow down and leave plenty of following space between you and the nearest car.

Freezing fog and slick conditions led to major backups in the West Hill area on Tuesday morning, so plan accordingly for your commute today.

As for the view from above the ground, the National Weather Service described it as “a bit like cloud city from Star Wars.”


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read