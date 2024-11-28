Bird flu and turkey: Is your dinner safe?

SEATTLE — A rash of foodborne illness outbreaks across the country meets your typical dinner guests this Thanksgiving.

Multiple outbreaks of listeria and E.Coli have been reported since the summer months.

“It’s like one thing after another, one thing after another,” said Bill Marler with the Food Safety Law Firm, “It’s been kind of exhausting, to be honest with you. And when Bill Marler’s exhausted, there’s something wrong going on with the food supply.”

Marler has made a career in food safety, beginning with representing victims in the 1993 E. Coli outbreak at Jack in the Box.

He says that while this year has been constant, easy tips will make for a safe meal.

“Cook your meals well, wash your fruits and vegetables thoroughly, wash your hands, clean up after yourself, and I think everything should be fine,” said Marler.

Adding on to this year: Avian Flu H5N1 has shown early signs of spreading, with eleven cases in Washington, one teenager hospitalized in Vancouver, Canada, and another teen in California who reportedly caught the disease from raw milk.

“The likelihood of having any problems with bird flu is infinitesimal. It’s just not a big risk. The bigger risk, frankly, is campylobacter and salmonella,” said Marler. “The government allows for salmonella-tainted products to be sold in the marketplace. I think that’s wrong, but it’s the way it is.”

Cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit will prevent any disease, assures Marler.

Another tip - he says don’t wash the turkey, as the water will spray germs all over your kitchen.

