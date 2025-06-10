Birch Bay Waterslides passes inspection, cleared for reopening

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Birch Bay Waterslides will reopen this weekend.

The water park will welcome the public back on June 14.

It’s been closed for about two years after a visitor was severely injured on a waterslide.

According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, a man’s legs went through the side of the Hairpin, one of the park’s four main slides – resulting in a lawsuit.

The owners of Birch Bay Waterslides have denied any wrongdoing, according to The Bellingham Herald. They say the man acknowledged and accepted the risk of “severe physical injury” when entering the park.

Documents from Whatcom County Health and Community Services show the park passed reinspection on June 6 – a requirement for them to reopen.

The reinspection document says the park removed the Hairpin slide, staff are monitoring and keeping records of all facility maintenance, and emergency response training documentation and plans are in place, including a lifeguarding plan for certification and training.

“These efforts reinforce our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety and preparedness across our aquatics team,” a statement on the water park’s website says.

According to the reinspection document, permits were approved for the children’s activity pool, river ride, black hole, spa, kiddie pool, and three tower slides. Two others are still in need of repairs before they can reopen.

Birch Bay Waterslides says they’ve made significant park upgrades, fostered a partnership with a pizza business, and are rolling out a new ride this season.

Individual tickets and season passes are available for those looking to spend their summer at the water park. You can purchase yours here.

