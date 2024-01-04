Billy Joel to perform in Seattle for first time in nearly a decade in May

SEATTLE — For the first time in nearly a decade, Billy Joel will perform in Seattle this spring.

The “Piano Man” will headline T-Mobile Park on Friday, May 24. That will mark his first appearance in Seattle in eight years.

The Seattle Mariners and Live Nation made the announcement on Thursday, promising a selection of songs from Joel spanning his whole career.

“The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music,” they said.

Joel’s performance in Seattle will be bookended by shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, before he heads to Chicago, Denver, New York again, and then the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 through Live Nation.





©2024 Cox Media Group