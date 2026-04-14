Milton man accused of attacking nesting mother goose twice in two days

MILTON, Wash. — A man in Milton is accused of attacking a Canada goose nesting outside of a bank – and it’s ruffled the feathers of the community.

According to police, the man harassed the bird twice in two days—including allegedly trying to hit her with a sign. He was arrested for animal cruelty.

Lori Pacchiano, a resident of the area, shared in a news release that this isn’t the first incident, either. Several weeks ago, a group of teens allegedly threw rocks at the bird and tried to take her egg. A witness intervened and called the police.

According to Pacchiano, the goose returns annually. She has made her nest at the shopping plaza near KeyBank, Safeway, and Grocery Outlet and is currently incubating her eggs. This process takes up to about a month.

The community is now waiting in the wings to step in, in the event someone tries to harass her again. Residents frequently check on her throughout the day. Someone has also placed a sign nearby to inform the public that Canada geese are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. This protection makes it illegal to harm, harass, or disturb the birds, their nests, or their eggs.

Violations may result in:

Federal fines and penalties

Criminal charges

Additional consequences under Washington State animal cruelty laws

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