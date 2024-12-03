Billie Eilish to perform in Seattle this week

SEATTLE, Wash. — Billie Eilish is performing in Seattle this week. The singer’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR will make a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 5 and 6.

The venue says a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to help support organizations across the country addressing the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available online. There are some tickets available on Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.

The 22-year-old singer has received multiple accolades for her music, including nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, twenty Guinness World Records, seven MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.

