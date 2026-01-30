Bill in WA Senate would restrict student cell phone use during class time

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A bill in Olympia aims to restrict cell phone use during class time in Washington schools.

Democratic State Sen. Marko Liias is sponsoring SB 5346.

“Student device use and student device access is harming their learning and harming the development of our young people,” Liias said Thursday.

Members of the Senate Committee on Early Learning and K-12 Education heard testimony in a public hearing Thursday.

Study shows students spend 25% of school day on phones

Dr. Dimitri Christakis, a pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital, conducted studies that show students spend about 25% of their school days on their phones.

“They were spending their time not on educational sites, but on social media sites and watching YouTube videos,” he said. “In other words, being distracted from learning.”

Opponents cite safety, accountability concerns

High school senior Julie Che testified against the bill. She said she was not allowed to have a phone until her junior year.

“One of my main concerns when I did not have a phone was if I would be able to contact my parents in an emergency,” she said. “With the current prevalence of school shootings in public schools, it scares me to think about the possibility of being unable to contact anyone.”

“Cell phones enable students to take videos of teacher and student misconduct,” John Axtell, who also testified against the bill, said.

He said phones also allow students to be in touch with their parents, and for parents to know where their children are at all times.

The committee did not take any action on the bill Thursday.

