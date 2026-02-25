Bill to regulate automated license plate readers clears another hurdle

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The bill establishing Washington’s first regulations on automated license plate readers cleared a key House committee Tuesday, moving the state closer to setting privacy guardrails on surveillance technology that critics argued has been accessed by federal immigration authorities.

The House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee voted 7-5 to advance Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 6002, sending the measure to the full House for debate. The bill passed the Senate earlier this month on a bipartisan 40-9 vote.

“Currently, Washington state has no regulations on these automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs, and our goal is to ensure that this technology that serves the public safety goals for our communities still continues to protect data privacy of all Washingtonians regardless of their background,” Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, who shepherded the bill through committee, said.

The measure would require agencies to delete most license plate data within 21 days, prohibit data collection near schools and immigration facilities, and restrict sharing information with out-of-state or federal agencies. Violations could result in gross misdemeanor charges and Consumer Protection Act penalties.

Some lawmakers support bill’s goals but aren’t ready to vote yes

“I really support the goals of the bill, but I am going to be a no today,” Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, said.

She cited concerns about penalties and the need to properly exempt traffic safety cameras, parking enforcement, and police body cameras from restrictions.

Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen, R-Puyallup, said she wanted to support the bill but needed assurances that local police could continue using the cameras to solve crimes beyond the felonies currently authorized.

“I was given information by my local police department with these Flock cameras, which are in place around the town, and they have had across-the-board reductions in crimes,” Jacobsen said. “They’re very wedded to these and think that they are a huge tool to help.”

Salahuddin acknowledged the bill remains a work in progress, saying conversations continue with the ACLU, the City of Seattle, the Association of Washington Cities, camera vendors Flock and Axon, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Governor’s Office.

“This is a complex piece of legislation. We’re not finished with our conversations to get the balance right,” he said, adding that he was “very encouraged” by Republican amendments and expects “bipartisan work on the floor.”

