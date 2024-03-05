Bill to create AI task force passes Washington state legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to create an artificial intelligence task force supported by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office passed the legislature Tuesday in a 30-19 vote.

Senate Bill 5838 will now head to Gov. Jay Inslee to be signed.

The task force will include technology experts, labor and civil liberty groups, and industry leaders who will discuss the benefits and downsides of AI and make recommendations to the legislature.

The 19-member group will meet at least twice year and will submit reports on several topics including:

Public policy issues.

Racial equality, civil liberty issues, and high-risk uses.

Recommendations for guiding principles, regulations, and ways to support innovation.

A recent survey showed that 79% of those who responded in North America said they had been exposed to at least some generative AI — artificial intelligence which creates content such as text, images or audio. The survey said 41% of respondents reported using the technology regularly, and 22% said they were regularly using it at work.

The task force will meet at least twice a year. The group’s final report and recommendations are due to the governor and legislature on July 1, 2026.





©2024 Cox Media Group