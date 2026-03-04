Bill to ban police from wearing masks on duty heads to Ferguson’s desk

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Washington lawmakers have passed a bill that would ban police from wearing masks while on duty.

The House approved Senate Bill 5855 on Tuesday in a 56–37 vote. The measure now heads to Gov. Ferguson’s desk.

Washington state Rep. Julio Cortes (D‑Everett) voted in favor of the bill.

“Masked or unidentified ICE officers have caused confusion, anxiety, mistrust, and tragedies in our communities,” Cortes said.

Republicans opposed the measure, arguing that it targets federal immigration agents but would hurt local police.

“There’s an old saying in public policy that the worst proposals aim at group A and end up hitting group B,” Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh (R‑Aberdeen) said. “That’s exactly what we have in this flawed proposal.”

Senate passed the bill in January

In January, the Senate passed the bill by a vote of 30 to 19.

Sen. Mike Chapman (D‑Port Angeles) was among those voting yes. In 1999, Chapman helped catch the Millennium bomber when he was a customs inspector.

“One of the reasons I believe that capture came to a safe end is I was in full uniform,” Chapman said.

Chapman said he and the suspect looked at each other’s eyes and faces.

“He made a run for it, and he knew exactly who was in pursuit,” he added.

Sen. Yasmin Trudeau (D‑Tacoma) believes officers should be transparent.

“In America and in Washington state, we will not accept secret police,” she said.

Sen. Phil Fortunato (R‑Auburn) said the reason ICE agents have been wearing masks is that they and their families have been threatened.

“They’re not wearing masks because they’re secret police,” he said. “This wasn’t brought on by them. This was brought on by the people that are currently going against them and rioting.”

Law enforcement would have to be clearly identifiable

The bill would require law enforcement officers to be clearly identifiable, including displaying a visible name or other identifying information, and generally prohibits officers from wearing opaque facial coverings while performing their duties.

The bill defines facial coverings as items that conceal an officer’s identity, such as balaclavas or tactical masks.

Sen. John Braun (R‑Centralia) criticized the legislation.

“This bill is almost certainly unenforceable,” he said. “Look in the bill. You can take off your black mask and put on an N95 mask. It’s the same outcome. It’s allowed in the bill. It’s a charade.”

The measure is designed to prohibit ICE and Border Patrol agents from wearing masks during immigration raids.

There are specific exceptions. Officers working undercover, SWAT officers wearing protective gear, and those using medical masks or safety equipment — such as respirators or helmets — would still be allowed to cover their faces when necessary.

