Bigg’s Killer Whale population growing

SEATTLE — Orca sightings are on the rise, and it’s a sign that things are looking up for whale populations in Western Washington.

Southern residents remain critically endangered; however, the population of Bigg’s Killer Whales continues to grow.

“They’re very intelligent. They’re very curious, and they are also very playful,” says Erin Gless with the Pacific Whale Watch Association.

She says Bigg’s whales are truly thriving in the Salish Sea.

“Their population is increasing, and not only are they making lots more whales, but they’re also spending a lot more time here. And so that’s what the big story is right now, is that sightings in 2024 are on track to surpass the record of previous years. We’re seeing a lot more big killer whales this year than we have in the past,” says Gless.

The Bigg’s share the water with southern residents who, despite their decline, still know how to hold their own.

“You might not expect this, but it is actually the salmon eating southern residents that chase away the Bigg’s killer whales if they’re in the same place,” says Gless.

Gless says it’s to the southern resident’s advantage to keep the Bigg’s around. Biggs are disrupting the food chain, allowing southern residents greater access to salmon.

“The Bigg’s killer whales are actually helping southern residents a little, because they’re eating salmon predators. So, they’re eating seals, they’re eating sea lions, and so they could actually help boost salmon populations if they spend enough time here and eat enough of those predators,” says Gless.

Gless credits the rise in Bigg’s and Bigg’s sighting to a 52-year-old law, the ‘Marine Mammal Protection Act.’ By protecting marine mammals from hunters, their populations are growing, creating enough food for Bigg’s whales to come, feed, and stay in the Salish Sea.

