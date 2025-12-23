‘Big paws to fill’: 2 puppies begin avalanche rescue training at Stevens Pass

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Stevens Pass has added two new Avalanche Rescue dogs to its team, Honey and Jazz.

On Sunday, the Stevens Pass Avalanche Rescue Dogs added Honey to its roster of current rescue dogs and puppies in training, Stevens Pass announced.

“Sweet, curious, and already showing a nose for adventure, Honey is starting her journey into the world of avalanche rescue — one snowy paw step at a time,” Stevens Pass stated.

Honey is the second puppy to be added to the group after the Avalanche Rescue Dogs team initiated Jazz into the group in November, a two-month-old “superstar” in training.

“Keep an eye out for this little superstar as she grows into her harness and starts her journey toward becoming a full-fledged rescue dog. Big paws to fill… but Jazz is already hitting all the right notes,” Stevens Pass wrote.

Honey and Jazz will join a team of seasoned pros in the avalanche rescue field, including Olive, Zoey, Ida, and Skye.

“We’re excited to watch her grow, learn, and (eventually) put that sniffer to work alongside the rest of the crew. Welcome to the team, Honey!” Stevens Pass stated.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group