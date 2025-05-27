Big one-day warmup expected to hit 85 degrees for Seattle Wednesday

Looking into Monday night and Tuesday, we have some very pleasant weather on the way.

High pressure slowly builds and after some morning clouds, we’ll top out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s from Seattle south on Monday with 60s north and coast.

It’ll also be a little breezy during the daytime hours.

A one-day warmup is in store with high pressure aloft bringing sunny skies on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the 70s north and coast with low to mid 80s around most of Puget Sound!

This will be the warmest day of the year by five to eight degrees (warmest so far in Seattle was 77 on May 6) but well shy of daily record highs.

The daily record for Wednesday in Seattle is 92 set in 1983, and my forecast high is 85.

We’ll cool down a bit for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with a chance for rain showers on Thursday morning.

There could be a few isolated thunderstorms early Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon in the Cascades and east slopes.

Following that slight chance for rain, the weekend looks quite nice with highs in the 70s for many and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

