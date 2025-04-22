‘Beyond the bin’: Tacoma gives reusable items a second chance

Thinking about tossing your old rug or clothes that no longer fit? Keep reading. The City of Tacoma wants you to give those reusable items a second chance at life.

From May through September, you can drop off unwanted items such as clothing, toys, housewares, small appliances, furniture, and more at the Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center on Mullen Street.

Donations will be accepted every second and fourth Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program is called ‘Beyond the Bin.’ It’s a partnership with Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Northwest Center, and the Northwest Furniture Bank.

The groups want you to look beyond your garbage and recycle bin, and instead donate items that are in good condition.

Those items will be redistributed or repurposed, reducing the number of reusable materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

As the saying goes, ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.’

Certain materials, including mattresses, large appliances, and hazardous waste, will not be accepted.

Donations will be collected on a first-come, first-served basis, and collection will end once trucks are full.

More details, including a full list of accepted items and event dates, are available at cityoftacoma.org/beyondthebin.

©2025 Cox Media Group