Best Lunar New Year restaurants and eats in the Puget Sound area

Lunar New Year is a holiday that celebrates prosperity, luck, and family unity. The images that come to mind are red envelopes, lion dances, firecrackers, and most importantly, good food.

The Lunar New Year originated in China, so what better way to celebrate than with a feast at a Chinese restaurant? The Puget Sound region offers a myriad of options, but below are the ones you simply can’t miss out on.

Hot pot is the most iconic family feast possible for the Lunar New Year. Everyone shares a pot, and the hot broth warms you up in the winter. The Dolar Shop is my favorite in the region because it offers the highest-quality meats and the most flavorful broths.

Be amazed when you walk in, taking in the polished interiors and the courteous service. The menu offers many premium options, including wagyu meats, fresh seafood, Chinese vegetables, and rice or noodles.

You can cook it all in a flavorful tomato-and-creamy pork broth to your heart - and stomach’s - content. Make sure you save room for some watermelon juice and panda jelly. There is even a self-serve sauce bar on top of it for the perfect Lunar New Year experience.

Dim Sum is the perfect Lunar New Year lunch if you want an afternoon feast. It is also the perfect communal meal as each dish can be divided among family members. Food also arrives in waves, so you still have ample time for conversation.

Sum Yee Kae has impressed me the most as a native Hong Konger. Dim Sum is hard to get right because each dish must be steamed perfectly, and textures vary widely across dishes. They certainly did so at Sum Yee Kae. Make sure you try their black sesame purses, swan black bean tarts, and black sesame buns for an authentic taste of Hong Kong.

I love a good fusion spot as it combines a modern take on traditional recipes and cooking methods. My favorite Chinese fusion spot in the area is Vivienne’s Bistro. The downtown location is a particularly nice experience after a walk at Pike Place. The interior has tasteful décor and sophisticated vibes.

Danna Hwang is one of my favorite chefs in Seattle, and her cooking features some of my comfort dishes. Garlic chicken lollipops, soft shell crab, squid ink baked rice, and the star of the show, forbidden roast duck, are my recommendations. Modern and tasteful dining at an affordable price.

Spice flows in my veins, and I like some heat in my food. Spice is also the theme in the new trend that has come to the region, Malatang! Malatang is Sichuanese Street food in which noodles, meats, and vegetables simmer in a spicy broth. My favorite in the area so far is Zhangliang Malatang.

You can build your own bowl and load up as many kinds of noodles, veggies, and proteins as you want for $15 a pound. There are some rare options you cannot find at most restaurants, such as squid, clams, lobster, abalone, and crayfish.

Simmer it all in Tom Yum or tomato broth, then finish it off with some SpongeBob-themed desserts. Come check out why it’s an icon in China.

Congee is to Asia what tomato soup is to the U.S. It is a rice porridge topped with proteins, known as the ultimate comfort food. Secret Congee is owned by the same owner of Ginger and Scallion and is a fun way to experience the dish.

It is Southeast Asian fusion, so there are unique toppings such as wild blue crab, Thai meatball, and wild halibut. My favorite was the Shrimp Tom Yum congee. You can soak it all down with some $4 Thai iced teas. Make sure to pay Secret Congee a visit if you ever are in Ballard.

