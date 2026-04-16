Best food at T-Mobile Park: What to eat at the next Mariners game

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The light rail has expanded, and sunny weather is here, which means it’s officially baseball season, and watching the Mariners is a sight that is best paired with good food.

After attending the Mariners media event and tasting the selection from each vendor, here is my inside scoop on which available restaurant you must try at the next Mariners game.

Ichiro Suzuki just had his statue unveiled, so let’s celebrate that honor with the most famous Japanese dish served at T-Mobile Park.

Nakagawa Sushi prepares delicious sushi rolls and poke bowls for an elevated gameday experience. The sushi rolls are huge, so you get your money’s worth and your cravings fulfilled at the same time. I recommend their Trident roll if you want some delicious salmon and crab meat. Nakagawa Sushi is based in Bothell if you ever want to visit them outside of gameday.

Seattle is renowned for its seafood, and Ivar’s is one of the most famous seafood chains we have. You can even pick up a T-Mobile souvenir ferry boat to enjoy their seafood selection.

Fish and chips are always a good starter as their tartar sauce is excellent, and the fish will always fill you up. Their chowder is also incredible. You can get yourself a salmon chowder bowl for $7, which is one of the best deals at T-Mobile. Make sure you get an old favorite of the Seattle region next time you catch a game.

If it’s not hot dogs, then the most iconic gameday food is pizza. There is nothing more satisfying than munching on a slice filled with pepperoni and garlic crust. You will have an even better experience at Moto Pizza, as their pizzas stand out for both their portions and use of Filipino ingredients.

Toppings in the past have included Lechon Kawali and Dungeness Crab. The most popular choice right now is The Mr. Pig, which features pork belly and calamansi-lime sauce.

As the weather gets warmer, the desire for a cold treat grows bigger. Ice cream first comes to mind, and Salt & Straw is here to fulfill those cravings. I remember when people would drive all the way down to Portland just for it, and it is worth the hype.

This chain is my favorite for ice cream because their scoops are the most consistently high quality, and they have unique flavors you cannot find anywhere else. Their most iconic flavor is the Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons. You can have a feast at T-Mobile, and this is a great one to end with.

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