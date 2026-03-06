Best eats in Seattle’s University District

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

You might have seen the long lines of people snaking around 45th Street in Seattle’s University District neighborhood. With Raising Cane’s now open after a long wait, you might be drawn to the U-District more now.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the other tasty, cheap eats the area offers. All the diverse and affordable restaurants in the area kept me afloat for six years during college and grad school.

The quality of the seafood here makes it some of the best sushi not only in the city, but also outside Japan. That is why you cannot miss out on cheap deals. At Sumo Sushi, you can get AYCE for just $25 during lunch or $36 during dinner service. The number of options is staggering.

Start at the appetizer self-serve bar for options such as miso soup, edamame, and seaweed salad. Afterwards, you can choose from almost fifty different types of sushi rolls. The hand rolls and chef’s special rolls are a must-try. Plenty of other options such as udon, ramen, shabushabu, teppanyaki, and Japanese curry. This restaurant will leave your stomach the happiest without causing your wallet too much distress.

Indian food never fails to warm the heart and stomach with its bold tastes and layered spices. It also has wide regional varieties in its cuisine while still providing high value for your money with its massive portions. U-District’s best Indian restaurant is Cedar’s, for its combination of high-quality dishes and affordable prices.

You will immediately feel at peace when you walk in with its soothing lights and décor. I love starting my meal off with some mango lassi and garlic naan, which is famous for its size. The Tandoori delight features appetizers such as samosas, chicken tikka, and beef kebabs. Butter Masala, Royal Biryani, Tandoori Surprise, and Palak Masala are the establishment’s favorite entrees.

This is the perfect tasty meal on a college student’s budget.

The street food at night markets is always a big reason people buy round-trip tickets to Asia. The bold flavors, affordable prices, and convenient nature are all big draws. There are still spots like Master Bing in Seattle that can offer you that immersive experience at an affordable price.

Master Bing specializes in Jianbing, a Chinese crepe packed with egg and protein. Protein choices are unique and include crawfish, lamb, duck, and BBQ pork. Other dishes available include Chinese burritos, Vermicelli soup, glass noodles, and crispy mini fried buns. They even have milk teas and fruit teas available if you need a refreshing drink.

Come see why they sell over 200,000 Jianbings each year!

Japanese food will always be highly valued for its refined craftsmanship and fresh taste. Even the Japanese convenience stores carry famous options, such as 7-Eleven’s sandwiches. You would have to cross an ocean for it, but Seattle has Nom Nom Sando.

Some of the most viral dishes are all available at accessible prices.

The star of the show is the chicken katsu sandos. You can get three of them for $4 each. There are also bowls available, such as gyudon, unagi don, curry katsu don, and beef udon. Each bowl had enough for two meals.

You can even add chicken wings, Takoyaki, popcorn chicken, and fried scallops. Yan Tea is right next door for an additional treat.

