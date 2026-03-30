Benson Boone to perform in Seattle this summer

SEATTLE — A Washington-raised pop star will take the stage twice in Washington this summer.

Benson Boone will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on August 4 as part of his 2026 U.S. Wanted Man Tour.

Before coming to the westside, Boone will also perform at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane on August 2.

Boone’s busy year

The tour announcement follows a busy few months for Boone, who grew up in Monroe. The singer recently wrapped up his sold-out global American Heart Tour. He also appeared in an Instacart Super Bowl commercial with Ben Stiller and headlined a set at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco as part of the Super Bowl LX concert series.

Last year, Boone received his first GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist. Boone delivered a show-stopping performance of his breakthrough hit, “Beautiful Things.” Last April, he took over the Coachella main stage, bringing out Brian May of Queen for a rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

In May 2025, he made his Saturday Night Live debut, performing both “Mystical Magical” and “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else.” Both songs appear on his highly anticipated second studio album American Heart, which was released in June 2025 and debuted in the Top 10 in ten countries, the U.S. and Canada.

Scoring tickets to the 2026 tour

Fans can register for presale access now at Bensonboone.com. Artist Presale Begins Wednesday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m. Fans can also access Local and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 2. The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 3, at 11:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

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