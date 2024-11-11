Bellingham’s oldest craft brewery is closing

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham’s first craft brewery is closing its doors.

The owners of Boundary Bay Brewery announced the decision online Friday.

Ed Bennett and Janet Lightner wrote that after 30 years of business, they are ready to retire.

“When we opened our doors for the first time, we didn’t know what the future held for us and the new craft brewing movement. In the three decades since, the community and our staff have rewarded us with more than we could have imagined; being a part of the Bellingham community and sharing our love of craft beer with you has been an honor,” the owners said in their announcement.

The brewery first opened on Railroad Avenue in 1995.

The owners notified their staff about the closure last month.

Boundary Bay will pour its final pint in September 2025. An exact date has not been released.

“For now, we’re full steam ahead; with celebrations to be had and with more beer to brew (Save the Ales!). Join us and help cheer on Boundary in our final year,” their announcement reads.

They also said they have several events planned in the coming months to celebrate the business and the beer. You can read their full announcement here.

For a list of upcoming events at the brewery, click here.

