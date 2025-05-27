Bellingham trail to close months-long for fish ladder project

A portion of Interurban Trail in Bellingham will close for several months while the city removes two fish passage barriers along Padden Creek.

The city says removing these barriers will make the crossings 100% passable for fish, including Chinook, coho, and chum salmon, steelhead, and sea-run cutthroat trout, as well as resident fish species.

The closure will be between 12th and 14th streets south of Old Fairhaven Parkway.

Trail users will likely be detoured around the trail between 10th Street and Fairhaven Park during construction.

City Council members unanimously approved a construction contract on May 19 for the $4.3 million project.

According to the Public Works Department, a grant from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is paying for a good portion of the design and construction.

The construction is expected to begin in late June and wrap up in February of 2026.

City officials are planning an informational open house to discuss the project on June 9 at Happy Valley Elementary School. It will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This project is part of Bellingham’s overarching Fish Passage Improvement Program – something that began in 2003.

“Improving these structures is an important way to increase habitat for fish and improve overall stream function​,” a memo from the city states.

