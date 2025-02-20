Bellingham hospital overwhelmed by RSV, flu patients

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — PeaceHealth says St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham is experiencing ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ in its emergency department.

Health officials say it’s in part because of a rise in RSV and flu cases.

As a result, the hospital is asking people who have non-emergency health issues to consider other options for getting care.

“Please know that we treat everyone who visits our Emergency Department, but those with non-emergency needs will most likely have a longer wait time before we are able to care for them,” said Dr. James Scribner, the Medical Director at PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s Emergency Department in a news release.

Dr. Scribner encouraged anyone with trouble breathing or struggling to get enough oxygen to go to the ER for evaluation.

For other flu or respiratory virus symptoms, like body aches and coughing, self-care or a visit to your primary care physician or same-day clinic may be a more suitable option.

Patients with non-emergency needs can visit the following providers instead:

View this detailed guide on where to go for care.

