Bellingham employees appeal judge dismissal over COVID-19 vaccine firings

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Eighteen former city employees have taken their case to federal court after suing Bellingham for being terminated over refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The plaintiffs — which include former police officers, firefighters, mechanics and Public Works Department staff — filed the lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court in Seattle on June of 2024.

They argued the mandate violated their constitutional rights, including equal protection, privacy and the right to refuse the vaccine.

In their lawsuit, the former employees accuse former Mayor Seth Fleetwood of implementing a “scorched-earth” policy that intentionally caused “significant emotional distress.”

Lawsuit dismissal

On August 19, attorneys for Fleetwood and the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the case had “inherent legal and factual deficiencies.”

On January 21, U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein granted the motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning the lawsuit cannot be refiled. Rothstein also ruled against the plaintiffs’ claim that the Pfizer vaccine was an “investigational drug” and found no violation of constitutional or state law.

The plaintiffs filed an appeal on February 18, and their case is scheduled to be heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals in April.

