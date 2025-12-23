Bellevue woman’s death deemed suspicious, now investigated as a homicide

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department says it’s now investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman as a homicide.

The woman was found unresponsive on October 27, just before 7:30 p.m., inside a home on NE 10th Street.

The fire department tried to revive her, but she died.

The police launched an investigation into her death and determined that it was suspicious.

The medical examiner recently deemed her death to be a homicide. The office lists her death as asphyxiation or strangulation.

The Bellevue Police Department has not shared additional details but does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

