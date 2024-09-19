Bellevue woman awakes to stranger standing over her while performing sex act

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A woman who was asleep in her Bellevue apartment woke up to find a strange man standing over her while he performed a sex act.

At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment on SE 14th Place, where four women between the ages of 18 and 21 lived together.

When officers arrived, one of the women told them that she had briefly stepped outside the apartment at about 4:30 a.m., leaving the front door unlocked.

She said during that time, a man forced his way inside.

The other victims told investigators that the man entered the apartment and woke up one of the women when he shook her as he stood over her while masturbating, according to a report from Bellevue Police.

When the victim woke up, police say the frightened woman ran into one of her roommate’s bedrooms. A roommate told the man to get out, but instead of leaving, he threatened her with his fist.

While the women holed up in one of the bedrooms, the man reportedly helped himself to drinks in their refrigerator and smoked cigarettes on the apartment’s back patio.

At some point, he fell asleep on one of their beds.

The women immediately called police. Bellevue officers arrived and arrested the 30-year-old man, who was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and burglary.

Bellevue Police remind people to take simple precautions while at home or before they leave, such as locking all doors and windows, locking a door that connects a garage and home, and turning on a home’s security system.

