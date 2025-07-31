Bellevue seeing downward trend in overall crime

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) has joined a growing number of law enforcement agencies in western Washington that are seeing a downward trend in overall crime.

The department just released its mid-year crime analysis, which indicates overall crime in the city in the first six months of this year was down 25% from the same period in 2024.

“No city is immune to crime, not even Bellevue. But, in Bellevue, we prioritize strong partnerships and trust built between community members, the city’s business community, and our officers. These relationships help Bellevue Police solve crimes quickly and hold individuals accountable for threatening the safety of this community,” Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley said.

Additionally, property crimes — incidents such as robbery, burglaries, thefts, and fraud are down 31%. Drug and weapons offenses are down 11%.

“Whenever there is a crime trend occurring in the city, the Bellevue Police Department, not only do we engage our resources to mitigate the problem, but we also engage the community as well,” Shirley said.

BPD conducts emphasis patrols for crimes like speeding and reckless driving. They’ve even prioritized shoplifting and organized retail theft after input from citizens and business owners.

Bellevue sees increase in assaults and violations of protection orders

The only crime challenge in the city is with assaults and violations of protection orders — which saw a 12% increase during the first six months of this year. The trend has been noted and action has already been taken.

“To mitigate that, the Bellevue Police Department we’re in the process of hiring an advocate to help really create those relationships within parties affected and help mitigate those statistics,” Drew Anderson, public information officer for BPD, said.

As always, Bellevue police encourage citizens, business owners, and visitors that if they see something, say something. Call the Bellevue Police Department or 911.

