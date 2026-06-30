Bellevue rabbi rescues family, counselors from house fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue rabbi and his family are safe after waking to a house fire over the weekend.

According to Chabad, the fire broke out early Saturday morning. Sholom Elishevitz, a rabbi with Chabad-Lubavitch, rushed his family outside before running back in to wake seven sleeping camp counselors.

The growing fire blocked the stairs, forcing the teenagers to jump from a second-floor window. Everyone escaped with only minor injuries, but the home was completely destroyed.

“This was a home where the doors were always open,” Rabbi Mordechai Farkash told Chabad. “Countless programs, Shabbat meals, and events have been held there for almost two decades. It’s shocking, and we’re very grateful to G‑d that everyone got out.”

Investigators suspect an electrical panel malfunction caused the devastating fire.

Chabad Bellevue, a Jewish community in Bellevue, launched a fundraiser to repair, rebuild, and replace the home and belongings lost in the fire.

“Anyone who knows Rabbi Sholom and Mrs. Chaya Elishevitz knows that their home was never just their family’s home, it was a home for the entire community,” the fundraiser stated. “Their door is always open, their table always had room for one more guest, and their hearts were always open to anyone in need.”

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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