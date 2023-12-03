Bellevue police host free ‘women empowered self-defense workshop’

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are hosting their 24th free “women empowered self-defense workshop.”

The class will be on Sunday, December 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warrior Strength Martial Arts at 1414 127th Pl NE #104 Bellevue, 98005.

“Bellevue PD officers will join other officers from surrounding agencies to empower women in our communities. More than 1400 women have participated so far!” said Bellevue police.

The class is for those 11 years and older. No previous experience is necessary. Workout attire is recommended.

Preregistration is required. Email chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov to save a spot.













