Bellevue Police highlight ‘unprecedented’ decline in property crime

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is touting a steep drop in overall crime and property crime in 2025.

Police reported a 27% drop in overall crime, with 5,698 reported incidents in 2025 compared to 7,828 in 2024. Property crimes fell by “an unprecedented 33%,” decreasing from 6,546 cases in 2024 to 4,412 last year.

Crime down, traffic tickets rise in Bellevue’s 2025 numbers

One example highlighted by the department was the “Stop the Lift” holiday theft-prevention campaign, a collaboration between police and local businesses that resulted in 157 shoplifting arrests during the 2025 holiday season. The Crime Analysis Unit said property theft remained Bellevue’s most common crime in 2025, led by shoplifting.

“Bellevue continues to be a safe place to live, work, and visit because of this department’s dedication and commitment to keep the community safe and the strong partnerships we share with our residents and local businesses,” BPD Chief Wendell Shirley said in a statement. “This collaboration will continue into 2026, as the department will listen to community concerns, such as traffic enforcement, and hold individuals accountable for their actions.”

In addition to declining crime, Bellevue police increased efforts to address reckless driving and street racing in 2025. Officers issued 5,473 traffic tickets — a 63% increase from the 3,530 issued in 2024. Of those, 44% were for speeding, while 6% were issued for modified exhaust violations.

Building on that work, the department launched the “Eastside Safe Streets Task Force” for 2026. Police departments from Issaquah, Kirkland, and Redmond joined Bellevue to coordinate resources and target neighborhoods where street racing and reckless driving are most common.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group