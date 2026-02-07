Bellevue police confirm DHS operation as video shows apparent immigration arrest

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A video circulating online appeared to show an immigration arrest near Robinswood Park in Bellevue Friday morning.

Unmarked vans blocked a car as masked, plainclothes officers in vests labeled “police” detained someone.

In the video, the person can be heard shouting “asylum” in Spanish.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) told KIRO Newsradio police were sent to the intersection of 148th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 16th Street after reports of a vehicle blocking the southbound lane.

The callers stated that before calling 911, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had detained a person and left the location.

Bellevue police confirm federal operation

BPD said federal authorities had left by the time officers arrived, and confirmed the operation involved DHS.

“The Bellevue Police Department also contacted the Department of Homeland Security and confirmed that a federal operation had taken place in that area,” BPD stated in an email to KIRO Newsradio.

Officers are now trying to contact the registered owner(s) of the vehicle to inform them that it was involved in an incident.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to learn more about the operation and the person detained.

