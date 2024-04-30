Bellevue PD shares video of fast and reckless street racing crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Department shared a video of a fast and reckless street racing crash from last week.

The drivers were speeding down Northeast 8th Street in Bellevue when the crash happened.

There were no serious injuries reported from the crash, but the driver will be charged with reckless driving.

