Local

Bellevue PD shares video of fast and reckless street racing crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Department shared a video of a fast and reckless street racing crash from last week.

The drivers were speeding down Northeast 8th Street in Bellevue when the crash happened.

There were no serious injuries reported from the crash, but the driver will be charged with reckless driving.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read