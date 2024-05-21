Bumbershoot announces music lineup for 2024 festival

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot has announced its music lineup on Labor Day weekend for the 2024 season.

Tickets for the Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 weekend are on sale now at bumbershoot.com.

Headliners include Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Marc Rebillet, Carl Cox, Thee Sacred Souls, Freddie Gibbs, Courtney Barnett, Cunningham/Bird, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Aly & AJ, Badbadnotgood, Kim Gordon, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

With additional performances by:

K. Flay

Ladytron

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

All The Witches

Lee Fields

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Helado Negro

Neal Francis

Lauren Mayberry

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Mercury Rev

George Clanton

Ted Leo and The Pharmacists

The Polyphonic Spree

King Buffalo

LOL Tohurst X Budgie

Pink Siifu

Automatic

BALTHVS

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Angelica Garcia

Dean Johnson

TK & the Holy Know-Nothings

Corridor

Pom Pom Squad

Kassa Overall

Teke::Teke

Squirrel Flower

Parisalexa

Acid Tongue

Grynch

Moor Mother

Pure Bathing Culture

Spoon Benders

Disq

Rocket

Kultur Shock

Psymon Spine

REPOSADO

NAVVI

The Divorce

Stephanie Anne Johnson

EMI Pop

Oh, Rose

Tres Leches

Warren Dunes

Flesh Produce

The Groovy Nobody

Gold Chisme

Linda From Work

Lemon Boy

Sux

