Bumbershoot announces music lineup for 2024 festival

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Bumbershoot 2017 Bumbershoot in 2017. (MYNORTHWEST file photo)

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot has announced its music lineup on Labor Day weekend for the 2024 season.

Tickets for the Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 weekend are on sale now at bumbershoot.com.

Headliners include Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Marc Rebillet, Carl Cox, Thee Sacred Souls, Freddie Gibbs, Courtney Barnett, Cunningham/Bird, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Aly & AJ, Badbadnotgood, Kim Gordon, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

With additional performances by:

  • K. Flay
  • Ladytron
  • Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
  • All The Witches
  • Lee Fields
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
  • Helado Negro
  • Neal Francis
  • Lauren Mayberry
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff
  • Mercury Rev
  • George Clanton
  • Ted Leo and The Pharmacists
  • The Polyphonic Spree
  • King Buffalo
  • LOL Tohurst X Budgie
  • Pink Siifu
  • Automatic
  • BALTHVS
  • Black Belt Eagle Scout
  • Angelica Garcia
  • Dean Johnson
  • TK & the Holy Know-Nothings
  • Corridor
  • Pom Pom Squad
  • Kassa Overall
  • Teke::Teke
  • Squirrel Flower
  • Parisalexa
  • Acid Tongue
  • Grynch
  • Moor Mother
  • Pure Bathing Culture
  • Spoon Benders
  • Disq
  • Rocket
  • Kultur Shock
  • Psymon Spine
  • REPOSADO
  • NAVVI
  • The Divorce
  • Stephanie Anne Johnson
  • EMI Pop
  • Oh, Rose
  • Tres Leches
  • Warren Dunes
  • Flesh Produce
  • The Groovy Nobody
  • Gold Chisme
  • Linda From Work
  • Lemon Boy
  • Sux

