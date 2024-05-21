Bumbershoot announces music lineup for 2024 festival

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot has announced its music lineup on Labor Day weekend for the 2024 season.
Tickets for the Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 weekend are on sale now at bumbershoot.com.
Headliners include Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Marc Rebillet, Carl Cox, Thee Sacred Souls, Freddie Gibbs, Courtney Barnett, Cunningham/Bird, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Aly & AJ, Badbadnotgood, Kim Gordon, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.
With additional performances by:
- K. Flay
- Ladytron
- Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
- All The Witches
- Lee Fields
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
- Helado Negro
- Neal Francis
- Lauren Mayberry
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Mercury Rev
- George Clanton
- Ted Leo and The Pharmacists
- The Polyphonic Spree
- King Buffalo
- LOL Tohurst X Budgie
- Pink Siifu
- Automatic
- BALTHVS
- Black Belt Eagle Scout
- Angelica Garcia
- Dean Johnson
- TK & the Holy Know-Nothings
- Corridor
- Pom Pom Squad
- Kassa Overall
- Teke::Teke
- Squirrel Flower
- Parisalexa
- Acid Tongue
- Grynch
- Moor Mother
- Pure Bathing Culture
- Spoon Benders
- Disq
- Rocket
- Kultur Shock
- Psymon Spine
- REPOSADO
- NAVVI
- The Divorce
- Stephanie Anne Johnson
- EMI Pop
- Oh, Rose
- Tres Leches
- Warren Dunes
- Flesh Produce
- The Groovy Nobody
- Gold Chisme
- Linda From Work
- Lemon Boy
- Sux
