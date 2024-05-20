Local

Man rescued by Coast Guard near Lopez Island

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
Members of the United States Coast Guard rescued a man from a rocky shoreline near Lopez Island Saturday.

The aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles pulled the man from a vessel that was being pushed against the shoreline after a tow line that was connected to another boat had reportedly severed.

The man was transported to San Juan Island EMS at Friday Harbor for further evaluation.


