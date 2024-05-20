Man rescued by Coast Guard near Lopez Island

Members of the United States Coast Guard rescued a man from a rocky shoreline near Lopez Island Saturday.

The aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles pulled the man from a vessel that was being pushed against the shoreline after a tow line that was connected to another boat had reportedly severed.

The man was transported to San Juan Island EMS at Friday Harbor for further evaluation.

On Saturday, an aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles rescued a person from a vessel that was being pushed against a rocky shoreline near Lopez Island after a tow line connecting it to another vessel reportedly severed. The aircrew transported the man to EMS at Friday Harbor. pic.twitter.com/diaCnYdy7A — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 20, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group