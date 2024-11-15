Bellevue PD search for hit-and-run driver, 71-year-old daycare teacher hospitalized

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are searching for the driver who hit a 71-year-old daycare teacher last week.

KIRO 7 spoke with Kiddie Academy in Bellevue where they say Shyamali Majumdar was the victim in the hit-and-run crash.

Majumdar was struck by an SUV just after 6 p.m. last Wednesday and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

“We were really shocked. We were kind of just, didn’t think that anything could ever happen like this,” said Olive Amado-Cortez, Executive Director at Kiddie Academy Bellevue.

Majumdar’s coworkers say it’s been a tough week at the daycare knowing one of their own is the victim of such a terrible crime.

“It’s just hard to even fathom that our little Ms. Shyamali... It’s just truly shocking if anything,” said Alyssa Ramynke, Director at Kiddie Academy.

Coworkers told KIRO 7 Majumdar suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. They’ve visited her at the hospital and say she’s got a long recovery ahead.

“She just is very appreciative of all the love. She misses everybody obviously very much, but it’s definitely going to be a long road,” Ramynke said.

They say Majumdar has been at Kiddie Academy for the last four years and has dedicated countless hours to kids of all ages.

“The kids all love her, the moment she walks in a classroom they all just gravitate right towards her. Like she said, she’s like our little grandma, you know. She walks into a classroom and she just wants to sit down, read to the kids, sing with them... The passion she has for them is remarkable really,” Ramynke added.

They’re urging the driver of the car to come forward soon.

“My hope is that you come forward and just, you know, maybe even just apologize. Ms. Shyamali is not asking for anything, she’s not necessarily even pushing for this, but I think it would be good at least... Clear conscience,” Amado-Cortez said.

If you’d like to help with Ms. Shyamali recovery efforts, click here to donate to her GoFundMe.

Police said the SUV involved was a dark-colored GMC Acadia or a Chevrolet Traverse. The SUV has a distinctive sunroof, chrome trailer hitch, and possibly chrome running boards, according to police.

If you have information about the car or its driver, you are asked to call Bellevue Police at (425) 577-5656.

©2024 Cox Media Group