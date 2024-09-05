Bellevue motorcycle officer who fell 50 feet during motorcade back at work after a year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue Police officer who was seriously hurt when he fell at least 50 feet while on a motorcade for Vice President Kamala Harris is back to work after more than a year on medical leave.

Motorcycle Officer Kevin Bereta took part in the motorcade on August 15, 2023. During that detail, he was on the Michigan Street bridge and was ejected from his motorcycle when he hit a guardrail, falling onto I-5 and oncoming traffic below.

At one point he was in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center. He spent just under a month at the hospital and had several surgeries for serious injuries to his back, leg and arm.

Bereta returned to work with the department on Aug. 30. He’s doing light-duty tasks such as helping with background investigations. That type of work will continue until he’s cleared to return to patrol duty, according to Bellevue Police.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for my family and me, but it would have been unmanageable without the love and support of my friends at the Bellevue Police Department. They have been there for me and my family without hesitation, and my family and I have overcome something I would not wish on anyone. No words can describe the feeling I have returning to the job and people that I love,” said Bereta.

“Officer Bereta was later awarded the Bellevue Police Department’s Blue Star Medal Award. Recipients of this award must be sworn department employees who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty, were seriously injured while performing police duties, or were saved from serious injury or death after being shot in the line of duty. Bereta was honored with this distinguishment during the department’s 2024 Awards and Promotions Ceremony on July 11, 2024,” BPD said in a news release.

©2024 Cox Media Group