Bellevue and Kirkland firefighters respond to house fire near Lake Washington

Bellevue firefighters assisted Kirkland with a house fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

At about 6:30 p.m., firefighters were on the scene of the two-story house fire in the 5600 block of 105th Avenue Northeast.

Smoke could be seen from Lake Washington Boulevard.

BREAKING - Kirkland and Bellevue Firefighters on scene of a small two story house with heavy smoke and flames on backside. working fire. Smoke seen from Lake Washington Blvd. pic.twitter.com/v5BfbER0W1 — Nelson (@wapio3021) June 16, 2023

There were no reports of any injuries.

Bellevue Firefighters are currently assisting @IAFF2545 on a structure fire in the 5600 block of 105th AVE NE. pic.twitter.com/DPI1J6G0w6 — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) June 16, 2023

