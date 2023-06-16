Local

Bellevue and Kirkland firefighters respond to house fire near Lake Washington

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Kirkland house fire

Bellevue firefighters assisted Kirkland with a house fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

At about 6:30 p.m., firefighters were on the scene of the two-story house fire in the 5600 block of 105th Avenue Northeast.

Smoke could be seen from Lake Washington Boulevard.

There were no reports of any injuries.

