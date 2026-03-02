Bellevue hit-and-run suspect arrested in Jefferson County

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says a suspect wanted in a Bellevue deadly hit-and-run was arrested in Port Townsend.

The sheriff’s office says that on Saturday, the suspect was involved in a crash that killed an elderly woman in a parking lot of an area business.

The suspect drove away from the scene.

The suspect was arrested on McPherson St. near 9th St. in Port Townsend around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He was arrested after JCSO located the suspect’s car near a house where he was inside.

He was taken into custody by deputies and eventually turned over to the Bellevue Police Department for further investigation and processing.

